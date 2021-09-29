South Carolina man, woman charged after chase into Flowood

RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A South Carolina man and woman were arrested by Rankin County deputies following a chase from Pearl to Flowood on Tuesday, September 28.

According to Rankin County Sheriff Bryan Bailey, an officer attempted to stop a UHAUL truck driver traveling on Highway 80 in Pearl for a traffic violation.

Investigators said the driver, Jacky Blackwood, sped away, hit a vehicle and drove into Flowood towards the Reservoir area.

While on Spillway Road, deputies used spike strips to stop Blackwood’s vehicle. He lost control, and his vehicle flipped onto its side.

Jacky Blackwood

Valerie Shepard

Blackwood and the passenger, Valerie Shepard, were both taken into custody and transported to the Rankin County Jail. They have been charged with felony fleeing and are awaiting their initial court appearance.