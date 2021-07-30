South Park Elementary recognized as PLTW Distinguished School

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – On Friday, leaders with South Park Elementary School announced the school has been recognized as a 2020-21 Project Lead the Way (PLTW) Distinguished School. The school is one of 310 schools across the United States to receive the honor.

“PLTW is great because it allows ALL students the opportunity to see what careers are available to them.” said South Park principal, Dr. LaToya Sims-Allen. “It also allows girls to see that science and math is fun and interesting. I’ve seen more girls and minority students interested in Robotics and engineering because we have PLTW. Our students are able to make more connections in other subject areas because of the different modules in PLTW.”

he PLTW Distinguished School recognition honors schools committed to increasing student access, engagement, and achievement in their PLTW programs.