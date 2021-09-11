Southern Heritage Classic brings thousands of fans to Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WJTV) – After last years game cancellation due to COVID the excitement is high for the Tennessee State University vs Jackson State University game.

Leaders from both universities say the game is just a small part of the focus.

TSU President Glenda Glover and JSU President Thomas Hudson both said the weekend is more than football; it’s also about showing potential students the awesome opportunities that await them at both schools.

Now this is a tradition that’s continued fore more than 30 years and this year Tennessee State is providing $1 million in scholarships to students in the Memphis area.

“This type of thing is everything it gives us the exposure and it’s really about bringing in more students we have been here recruiting or we can engage in with high schoolers engaging with the media really trying to highlight these great institutions,” said JSU President Thomas Hudson.

“This is a 30 year tradition he has an economic affect on the whole city both cities are you bringing 40 to 50,000 people at one time,” said JSU fan Kenneth Gracy.

“We have a great visibility there are a lot of demands on us so it gives us an opportunity to have exposure in the Midsouth community and we have alums come from all over the area,” said alumna Georgia Whitting.