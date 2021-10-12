Southwest Airlines flight delays impacting Jackson travelers

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Nearly 2,000 Southwest Airlines flights have been canceled since the weekend, leaving a lot of people upset.

Travelers at the Jackson-Medgar Wiley Evers International Airport wondered if their flights would be canceled or delayed on Tuesday.

Darlaine Phillips said, “We have plans to go to work tomorrow, but if I don’t get there, as long as I’m safe, I will be alright.”

Phillips said she recently found out her Southwest flight has been delayed. Now, she is not expected to make it to work on time Wednesday.

On Sunday, Southwest Airlines released a statement online that said, “ATC issues and disruptive weather have resulted in a high volume of cancellations throughout the weekend.”

For Ron Despain, who is a frequent traveler, said delays and cancellations like this put him several days behind on business.

“It’s a little worrisome at times because that can make a huge difference. I am going to be in three different properties in four days.”

If you are traveling Tuesday or Wednesday on Southwest Airlines, Jackson airport officials encourage you to check your flight times for any delays.