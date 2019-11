JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Sources say Squidward from Spongebob SquarePants will be getting his own spinoff television show on Netflix.

This comes after Netflix and Nickelodeon signed a multi-year deal, adding more Nickeloden content to its streaming platform.

The spinoff for Squidward, who plays the clarinet and Spongebob’s neighbor, will be music-based.

This is exciting news for all Spongebob Squarepants fans.

A date for the spinoff has not been released at this time.