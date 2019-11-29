Star rebuilds after tornado, prepares for more severe weather

STAR, Mississippi (WJTV) – Homeowners in Star, Mississippi have reason to be on edge. Just days after a tornado touched down in their community, severe weather is once again in the forecast this weekend.

As a result, they’re racing against time; they’re scrambling to make sure their roofs are covered and their belongings remain intact.

Since early this morning, a number of families have spent their time in their yards, picking up branches and debris before bringing in the tarps to cover their roofs.

12 News reporter Alex Love spoke to the McLendon family. They needed six tarps to cover their second floor which was nearly half exposed.

Down the hill, crews from Lewis Tree and Lawn Services were called out by State Farm to clear trees off of a home with demolished walls and ceilings.



When asked about their resilience, families told 12 News it’s a “Godly community,” and they rely on that to get them through these tough times.