WARREN COUNTY, Miss - Ash Wednesday will look different for Christians participating this year. Due to COVID-19 pandemic and wintery weather for Catholics. The instructions came straight from the Vatican on how they will be distributed this year. Ashes, in English-speaking countries, are typically placed on the forehead in the sign of the cross by a pastor as a representation of death and repentance. But, this year, they’ll be placed on the crown of the head in silence after being blessed by the priest. Vicksburg native Jennifer Delk-James, a devout Catholic Christian says things have difficult because of Covid-19 and winter storm people in the city of Vicksburg have been face with.

Along with winter conditions and covid-19, pastor Joseph Nguyemn of St. Mary's Catholic Church says, "we closed because our membership is small and we have elderly members" Also pushing "ash Wednesday service to Sunday at 9am.