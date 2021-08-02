State of Emergency exists in Holmes County School District, says CSA

HOLMES COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – On Monday, the Commission on School Accreditation (CSA) determined an “extreme emergency” exists in the Holmes County Consolidated School District (HCCSD). According to the CSA, the emergency jeopardizes the safety, security and educational interests of students.

The Mississippi State Board of Education will consider on August 3 whether to ask Gov. Tate Reeves to declare a state of emergency in the district.

According to officials, the HCCSD is in violation of 26 of the 32 accreditation standards that all Mississippi public school districts are required to meet. The Mississippi Department of Education (MDE) conducted an audit after the district reported severe financial issues. MDE leaders conducted the full investigative audit of all schools in HCCSD from April 27, 2021 – July 23, 2021.

On April 15, MDE appointed a financial adviser for the district after the Office of the State Auditor issued the State Board a “disclaimer of opinion” letter. The financial adviser oversees the district’s finances effective immediately.

The CSA determined an emergency exists because HCCSD has serious violations of federal and state law and accreditation standards, serious concerns regarding financial resources, inappropriate standards of governance, and a continued pattern of poor academic performance.

The special-called State Board meeting will begin at 10:00 a.m. August 3 in the Fourth Floor Board Room of the Central High School Building in Jackson.