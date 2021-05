SMITH COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – According to the Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT), State Route 541 in Smith County will be closed starting Tuesday, May 11.

The closure will affect both directions between State Route 18 and State Route 13. State Route 541 will be closed from 8:00 a.m. until 6:00 p.m. on May 11 for road work.

MDOT officials said crews will be working on a culvert during the closure. Drivers are reminded to be on high alert for roadside workers.