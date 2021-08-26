State Route 575 closure canceled due to weather

UPDATE:

PIKE COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The closure has been canceled due to weather, according to the Mississippi Department of Transportation.

PIKE COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with the Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) announced State Route 575 will close in Pike County on Tuesday, August 31.

The closure will be from State Route 48 to Hall Road and will last from 6:30 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. The closure will be one mile south of State Route 48.

Crews will replace a drainage culvert in the area. Drivers are asked to find an alternate route and be on alert for roadside workers.