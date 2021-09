PIKE COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – On Wednesday, leaders with the Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) announced a temporary closure of State Route 575 in Pike County.

The highway is closed from State Route 48 to Hall Road until 7:00 p.m. on September 1 due to a drainage culvert replacement.

Drivers are advised to find an alternate route and be on high alert for roadside workers.