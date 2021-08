LAWRENCE COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with the Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) announced State Route 587 will close in both directions on Monday, August 23 in Lawrence County.

The road will be closed from State Route 44 in Marion County to Divide Road in Lawrence County from 6:00 a.m. on Monday until 6:00 p.m. on Tuesday, August 24.

Crews will replace a drainage culvert in the area. Drivers are asked to be on high alert for roadside workers.