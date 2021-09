JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Welcome Center on Washington Street near the Interstate 20 Mississippi River Bridge will be closed this week for maintenance, according to the Vicksburg Post.

Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) spokesman Mike Flood said the center will be closed through Sunday.

Flood said besides the building, the center’s parking lot is also closed because the contractor is using it as an area to store equipment while working on the welcome center.