Stewpot gathers support on National Food Bank Day

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Stewpot volunteers will be at the Jackson Kroger off I-55 on Friday, September 3 to collect items for their food pantry.

This annual event will be held the first Friday in September to help encourage Americans to remember no one should go to bed hungry. Volunteers will be at Kroger from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Food Pantry Needs: