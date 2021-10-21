Sting operation at Raymond Detention Center uncovers contraband

HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Multiple law enforcement agencies responded to the Raymond Detention Center to search for contraband and other illegal items.

Some of the items investigators found Wednesday night included knives, drugs, money, cell phones and jewelry. The sting operation happened one day after a detainee was attacked and killed at the jail.

In response to the death, interim Hinds County Sheriff Marshand Crisler said he wanted to send a strong message to the detainees.

“It’s not uncommon to find these types of materials and certain illegal substances in jails. What we have to do is make sure that we send a strong message that we’re going to be vigilant, and we’re going to be consistent about removing these dangerous weapons and these illegal drugs out of our jail,” said Crisler.

He said there will be an investigation into how the detainees were able to get their hands on the contraband.