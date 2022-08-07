JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A Jackson city councilman is asking the state or federal government to intervene in Jackson’s ongoing water crisis.

Ward 3 Councilman Kenneth Stokes is asking for either state or federal help by placing Jackson’s water under a receivership until it’s in compliance with the Safe Drinking Water Act.

He says it’s important that we move from just talking to applying action. Stokes is inviting Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba and Governor Tate Reeves to drink the water from his home’s tap.

During a news conference, one neighbor said she placed water in a sealed bag and it turned green after letting it sit for a couple of days.

“They ask me ‘how does it taste?’ I say I don’t know. It tastes like how it smells. You know, that’s just some bad water anyway. When it turned green like that, sure enough, I knew it was some bad water,” said Bertha Racerfier, a Jackson neighbor.

Stokes plans to propose privatizing Jackson’s water at next Tuesday’s council meeting if Governor Tate Reeves decides not to put Jackson’s water system under a receivership.