Stolen truck crashes into Jackson house, says homeowner

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are investigating after a car crashed into a home on Belvedere Drive Tuesday afternoon.

According to the homeowner, two young boys stole a company truck and almost hit his wife, who was inside the home at the time of the crash. Before they crashed into the home, they hit a power pole and a fence.

The homeowner said the two boys ran away from the scene.

Michelle Rogers, who is a neighbor, said, “I was in the house cooking, cleaning up. I heard a big sound, but I didn’t know if it was someone else who was doing donuts again, so I didn’t come to the door. But they stole a truck, and they almost ran into another house right on the corner from me. So just that happened they could run into my house. I could be in my kitchen and don’t see them. They run smack into my house, I’m dead.”

Jackson police and Entergy crews both responded to the scene.