BRANDON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Tuesday, leaders with Red Mountain Entertainment announced Stone Temple Pilots & Bush will perform at the Brandon Amphitheater in October. They will be joined by special guest Devora.

The concert will start at 7:00 p.m. on Friday, October 15. Tickets will go on sale Friday, August 20, at 10:00 a.m.

Tickets can be purchased at Ticketmaster.com or at the Brandon Amphitheater Box Office.