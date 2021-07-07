Storms cause flash flooding in Jackson-metro area Wednesday

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Flash flooding has been reported in the Jackson-metro area. The National Weather Service (NWS) issued a flash flood warning for Hinds and Rankin counties until 5:15 p.m.

A 12 News viewer sent pictures of flooding along Fleetwood Drive in South Jackson.

Flooding on Fleetwood Drive in Jackson (Courtesy: Ifeoma McNeal)

There are several flooded roads across the city of Jackson after the intense rainfall. 🌧 This is one bad spot in south Jackson near Suncrest Drive that you don’t want to drive through. 📷: Ifeoma M. @NWSJacksonMS @WJTV #MSwx pic.twitter.com/9lpYZCHUG4 — Jacob Lanier (@JacobLanierWx) July 7, 2021

There have also been reports of flooding along Highway 80 near Roses in Pearl and on Post Road and Tanglewood Drive in Clinton.

This backyard in Clinton has never flooded this badly before…the lawnmower is underwater! Flash flooding continues across parts of Hinds & Rankin counties. Up to 4” of rain have fallen in the last two hours. 📷: Brooke Phillips @WJTV #MSwx pic.twitter.com/1StsmlwVJE — Jacob Lanier (@JacobLanierWx) July 7, 2021

Due to the rain, the Mississippi Braves game with the Pensacola Blue Wahoos on Wednesday afternoon at Trustmark Park was suspended in the bottom of the fifth inning, with the game tied at 3-3.

The game will resume on Thursday at 5:35 p.m. and be played through nine innings, with a seven-inning contest to follow, 30 minutes after the conclusion of the suspended game.

Fans with tickets to Wednesday’s game can exchange their ticket for any ticket of equal or lesser value based on availability for any remaining 2021 M-Braves home game. Tickets for Friday’s game can be used for entry to both contests. All exchanges must be made at the Trustmark Park Box Office.