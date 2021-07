CLINTON, Miss. (WJTV) – Clinton leaders announced a street paving project will begin on Monday, July 19, 2021.

Officials said Adcamp has requested to begin in July due to the unusually rainy June and early July, which has delayed completion of other projects across the state.

According to leaders, Arrow Drive will be paved no later than August 8 in preparation for the return of school. Public Works crews have been working to repair subsurface issues on Arrow Drive in advance of the paving.