Summit Plastics to expand production capacity in Summit

PIKE COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Summit Plastics, manufacturer of custom polyethylene film and bags, is expanding in Summit. The project is a $5.4 million corporate investment and will create 25 jobs.

Summit Plastics will construct a 12,000-square-foot addition onto its 98,000-square-foot facility. The company also will add three blown film extrusion lines, with at least one being a multi-layer line.

The Mississippi Development Authority (MDA) is providing assistance for building construction. MDA also certified Summit Plastics for the Advantage Jobs Rebate program, which is available for eligible businesses that create new jobs exceeding the average annual wage of the state or county in which the company locates or expands. The town of Summit, Pike County and Entergy also are assisting with the project.

“We are grateful to Summit Plastics for choosing to continually expand in Summit. Summit Plastics has been a great corporate citizen for nearly three decades, and we thank them for providing stable, well-paying careers to the people of Summit, Pike County and beyond,” said Summit Mayor Percy Robinson

Summit Plastics expects to complete the expansion by March of 2022 and plans to immediately begin filling the 25 new jobs.