Superintendent confirms arrest of school employee

COVINGTON COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV)-The superintendent of Covington County has confirmed a school employee has been arrested and charged with exploitation of children.

Babette Duty issued a statement on Facebook saying that the employee has been placed on administrative leave until further notice.

Duty also stated that the investigation into the alleged illegal activity is being handled by state authorities from the Mississippi Office of the Attorney General.

There’s no further information coming from the school district.

LATEST STORIES:

