Supervisor David Archie files lawsuit against Hinds County Board of Supervisors

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Hinds County Supervisor David Archie has filed a lawsuit against the Hinds County Board of Supervisors due to his removal as vice president of the Board.

Archie was stripped of his titles as vice president and president-elect of the Board on Wednesday, September 29 in a 3-2 vote. The next day, he was arrested during a special meeting to elect a new vice president of the Hinds County Board of Supervisors.

On Monday, Archie said he planned to file a lawsuit against the Board, but Supervisor Robert Graham would not be named in the suit.

The supervisor is being represented by Attorney Terris Harris with The Cochran Firm in Jackson.