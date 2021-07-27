Suspect in 2019 kidnapping, sexual assault case arrested, says Natchez police

NATCHEZ, Miss. (WJTV) – Natchez police announced a man has been arrested in connection to an alleged kidnapping and sexual assault that happened at Andrews Tavern in 2019.

According to the Natchez Democrat, Eric D. Mixon, 36, was arrested in Tangipahoa Parish last week. He was identified as the suspect in 2019 and had been on the run.

Police Chief Joseph Daughtry said Mixon allegedly met the victim at the tavern, forced her into a vehicle, and took her to another location where he sexually assaulted her.

“Her friends looked for her and found her in another location and broke up what was happening. He was identified then and has been on the run ever since,” stated Daughtry.

At this time, bond has not been set for Mixon.