Suspect killed during Yazoo City home invasion

YAZOO CITY, Miss. (WJTV) – One person died after a home invasion in Yazoo City early Friday morning. The shooting happened around 4:30 a.m. at a home on Grand Avenue.

The Yazoo Herald reported the homeowner shot and killed Eddie London after he broke into the home and walked into the bedroom. Yazoo County Coroner Ricky Shivers told the paper the homeowner confronted London and shots were fired.

Det. Nolan Warrington with the Yazoo City Police Department said, “The homeowner said (London) kept saying that it was his home. (London) went for the homeowner’s gun, leading to a scuffle. (London) ended up getting the gun from the homeowner, who then went for another gun. (London) continued to go after the homeowner, who then shot him.”

The homeowner allegedly told investigators that London appeared to have been under the influence. No other injuries were reported at the scene.

Police said the case is still under investigation, and it will be turned over to the District Attorney’s Office to determine if charges will be filed.