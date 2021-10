JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Symphony at Sunset will return to the Fondren neighborhood on Thursday, October 21. Live performances will begin at 6:30 p.m.

Due to precautions prompted by the pandemic, the concert will follow these protocols:

Attendance will be limited to allow for social distancing

Attendees must be prepared to show proof of vaccination or appropriate COVID test results

Attendees are welcome to bring picnics, blankets, and chairs.