Tabletop Gaming Convention to kick off Friday in Vicksburg

Siege of Vicksburg (Courtesy of Facebook: The Siege of Vicksburg)

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – The Siege of Vicksburg Tabletop Gaming Convention is set to take place Friday, October 22 through Sunday, October 24 at the Vicksburg Convention Center.

Jack Greene, who is one of the convention sponsors, told the Vicksburg Post the Siege of Vicksburg tabletop gaming will be a battle re-enactment.

“There’ll be everything from ancients to modern warfare and futuristic comeback and everything in between,” he said.

There will be 30 tables set up for gamers who will participate in both miniatures and paper/cardboard games.

Admission to attend the event is $55 for adults and $36 for ages 11-16. Children under 10 are free. Food will also be available for attendees.