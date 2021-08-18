TEC completes fast fiber internet expansion in Scott County

SCOTT COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – TEC, which is a fast fiber internet provider, completed a project to provide internet to neighbors in Forest, Lake and Morton.

The project is the fourth of a seven-phase build-out across central Mississippi, with TEC investing just under $10 million in fiber internet infrastructure.

“Our goal is to bridge the digital divide by providing a reliable, high-speed internet option that has positive impacts in the communities where we serve,” said Joey Garner, TEC Executive Vice President. “We are excited to see this project complete and what it means for businesses and residential customers in Scott County. We thank everyone who played roles in getting this project done and we look forward to future projects to further expand our service to more rural areas across Central Mississippi.”