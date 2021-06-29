TEC to provide fast fiber internet in Pelahatchie

PELAHATCHIE, Miss. (WJTV) – TEC, a fast fiber internet provider, broke ground on a project to provide high-speed internet to the Pelahatchie community.

Construction has started on Highway 80 and is scheduled to be completed in early fourth quarter of 2021 with service installations to begin shortly after. The Pelahatchie expansion is part of a TEC regional project worth an estimated $96 million investment to construct high-speed broadband infrastructure over the next six years.

The total project will provide internet access to over 23,000 families and businesses in rural Mississippi, connecting more Mississippians with the world.

“Access to high-speed broadband internet is vital to people’s ability to work, learn and carry out business,” Central District Public Service Commissioner Brent Bailey said. “I continue to applaud TEC’s assertive efforts to advance their broadband expansion projects to bring highspeed internet to the residents and businesses of Pelahatchie, MS and in other areas of the Central District.”