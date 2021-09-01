TEC to provide Fast Fiber Internet to Scott, Rankin counties

BRANDON, Miss (WJTV) – TEC leaders announced on Wednesday that the company will now provide Fast Fiber Internet to Morton, Magee, Mendenhall, and Brandon communities.

This project is the fifth of a seven-phase build-out across central Mississippi, with TEC investing just under ten million dollars in fiber internet infrastructure.

“We are so thrilled to break ground on this portion of the expansion, and we look forward to the immense impact this investment will have on our customers in these communities and beyond,” states Joey Garner, TEC Executive Vice President. “The need for reliable and affordable high-speed internet has never been more apparent for rural communities. Access to telehealth services, remote learning, and business operations remain critical in helping rural communities.”