Teen allegedly kills boyfriend of one of his family members in Jefferson County

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Jefferson County Sheriff’s office along with the Fayette Police Department are currently investigating the shooting death of Kevin Lamont Hill.

Deputies said the shooting happened on Friday at approximately 3:03 pm in the 1100 block of Main Street where Hill was shot multiple times before being pronounced dead on the scene.

According to the sheriff’s department, officers patrolling the area witnessed the incident, and the shooter was apprehended seconds after the shooting happened.

The shooter has been identified as 18-year-old Jonathan Young.

Officials said Hill was the boyfriend of one of the shooter’s family member.

Jonathan is currently being held in the Jefferson County jail on the charge of murder. He is awaiting an initial appearance.