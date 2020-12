JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A 15-year-old girl was shot in the neck Saturday night on Stirling St.

Jackson Police say the girl grabbed a gun underneath a couch, and a 14-year-old male attempted to take it from her. The gun went off and hit her in the neck.

One teen admitted that they were drinking before the incident.

The 15-year-old girl is currently in the hospital in critical condition.