Teen Talk event helps provide space for Jackson teens to discuss issues

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Saturday, teens from across the Jackson-metro area were at the Smith Robertson Museum for a Teen Talk event.

They discussed how to make it home safely, sexual health and hygiene, entrepreneurship, community, leadership and peer pressure. Other topics included money management and love.

Organizers said they wanted to provide a space for teens to talk.

“I want them have somebody to talk to. I want them to know that what they have to say and what they feel matters. It doesn’t have to be something great, but for once, I want them to feel like they have grown ups for one to talk to and other kids to talk to,” said Solangela Taylor Holifield, who is one of the organizers.

On Sunday, organizers of the Teen Talk event will host a back-to-school supply giveaway from 2:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at Market Street Plus, located at 1230 E. County Line Road.