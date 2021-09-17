Temple Grandin speaks at Mississippi Science Fest

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – If you’re looking for something fun to do this weekend, you might want to check out the Mississippi Science Fest.

The event combines the importance of science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM) and an increase in science literacy. Kids and families can interact with field professionals, learn through hands-on activities and explore different exhibits.

On Friday, Temple Grandin spoke to students about her love for science, using her autism diagnosis to her advantage with her work and the importance of stepping out and learning about the world.

“It gets down to exposure. I got interested in the cattle industry because I got exposed to it as a teenager. You got to expose kids to lots of different things. I don’t care if it’s coding or whether it’s the cattle industry. Students get interested in things they get exposed to,” Grandin states.

The Science Fest will continue on Saturday, September 18, from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. at the LeFleur Museum District. Tickets are $10.