Ten names to be added to Mississippi Fallen Firefighter Memorial

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Fire Academy (MSFA), along with the Mississippi Firefighters Association (MSFFA), and Mississippi Fire Chiefs Association (MSFCA), will honor those who lost their lives in the line of duty.

The Fallen Firefighter Memorial will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, October 5, on the MSFA campus in Jackson. Ten more names will be added to the memorial.

“This is only a small gesture we can do to honor our fallen brothers and sisters for paying the ultimate price,” said Terry Wages, MSFA Executive Director.

The public is invited to attend this event.