Texas six week abortion ban now law. Will Mississippi’s ban follow suit?

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – In the fall, the U.S. Supreme Court will hear arguments regarding Mississippi’s 15 week abortion ban. The U.S. Supreme Court didn’t take action to temporarily stop the heartbeat abortion law in Texas, which bans most abortions after about six weeks.

Leaders at Mississippi’s only abortion clinic are worried the state will follow in Texas’ footsteps. Shannon Brewer with the Women’s Health Organization in Jackson said the clinic’s phone has been ringing nonstop.

“I’ve received over 100 calls. I know in the last two days or day and a half cause it’s only 10:00 a.m. today,” said Brewer.

In a 5-4 vote, the U.S. Supreme Court denied an emergency challenge to the Texas Heartbeat Bill. The law prevents unborn babies with a heartbeat from being aborted. Those who provide services or have an abortion could face civil action.

“Six weeks into pregnancy is extremely early. It’s the equivalent to being two weeks late on your period,” said Cristina Parker, communications director for the Lilith Fund for Reproductive Equity.

“We can see the sonogram, we can hear the baby’s heartbeat. Texas is proud to be the first state in the entire nation to enact and enforce a heartbeat act,” said Texas Right to Life Communications Director Kimberlyn Schwartz.

This fall, the Supreme Court is expected to hear arguments in Dobbs V. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, which challenges Mississippi’s 15-week abortion limit. The court will consider whether all pre-viability limits on abortions are constitutional.

“This is a set back for woman. This does not stop woman from having abortions, this only stops woman from having safe abortions,” said Brewer.

President Joe Biden blasted Texas’ law saying it “blatantly violates the constitutional right under Roe v. Wade and his administration is committed to upholding those rights.