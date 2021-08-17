The Quarter House opens for tenants in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Tuesday, local developer, StateStreet Group, announced the opening of The Quarter House, which is a four-story apartment community on Lakeland Drive in Jackson. The apartment complex offers 138 high-end apartment units and more than 3,000 square feet of upscale in-building amenity space for tenants.

The Quarter House represents the second phase of StateStreet Group’s redevelopment of the mixed-use development known as The Quarter, originally built in the 1970s.

“We saw an opportunity and a need for revitalizing and growing this unique Jackson landmark,” said Justin Peterson, General Counsel of StateStreet Group. “It’s near a large residential neighborhood, lending to that feeling of community, which is our vision for the entire project.”

The Quarter House has only a limited number of remaining units available for leasing. Click here to learn more.