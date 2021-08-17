The Quarter House opens for tenants in Jackson

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Courtesy: The Quarter House Facebook page

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Tuesday, local developer, StateStreet Group, announced the opening of The Quarter House, which is a four-story apartment community on Lakeland Drive in Jackson. The apartment complex offers 138 high-end apartment units and more than 3,000 square feet of upscale in-building amenity space for tenants.

The Quarter House represents the second phase of StateStreet Group’s redevelopment of the mixed-use development known as The Quarter, originally built in the 1970s.

“We saw an opportunity and a need for revitalizing and growing this unique Jackson landmark,” said Justin Peterson, General Counsel of StateStreet Group. “It’s near a large residential neighborhood, lending to that feeling of community, which is our vision for the entire project.”

The Quarter House has only a limited number of remaining units available for leasing. Click here to learn more.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories