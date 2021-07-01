Theft at Natchez High School may have compromised student information

NATCHEZ, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Department of Education (MDE) notified Natchez-Adams School District students, parents and guardians about a recent computer theft at Natchez High School. According to the Natchez Democrat, the theft may have compromised personal student information.

MDE leaders said the theft happened on May 13, 2021, when MDE’s Office of Compulsory School Attendance Enforcement (OCSAE) experienced a break-in at one of its offices at the high school.

They stated office equipment, including a computer containing the OCSAE student database from 2014 to 2021, was stolen. The database contained information for 5,300 students who had worked with a school attendance officer.

Leaders said the student databases do not contain social security numbers. However, they do include student addresses, birth dates and student identification numbers. MDE officials said there is currently no indication that any stolen information has been used.

Officials with the Natchez-Adams School District said they’re working with MDE and Natchez police to investigate this matter.

For families who have questions about the theft, they can contact MDE via email: NatchezQuestions@mdek12.org.