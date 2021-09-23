Third annual Tech Jxn being held at Jackson Convention Complex

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The third annual Tech Jackson kicked off at the Jackson Convention Complex on Thursday morning.

The three-day event highlights the best of Jackson technology, film, music and food. The event also features a college and career fair for high school students with dozens of city and private sector businesses. Adults in the metro can also benefit from the event.

“We’re just looking to help people enter the work force. People that want a better opportunity, we encourage them to come out,” said Jonathan Barnett with the City of Jackson.

Tech Jackson will be at the convention complex tomorrow and at the Mississippi Museum of Art on Saturday.