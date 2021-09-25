“This Is Us” actor surprises Jim Hill High Faculty

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – This Is Us actor Chris Sullivan, surprised students, via Zoom at Jim Hill High School in Jackson as part of Big Lots and On Our Sleeves’ One Million Classrooms Project.

Sullivan participated in the visit, which included the presentation of a $1,000 Big Lots gift card provided by On Our Sleeves to underwrite mental health and mindfulness activities for faculty and students. This local visit is part of a national “Back to School Surprise” organized by On Our Sleeves in partnership with Big Lots, another strong national supporter of the child mental health movement.

“As someone who has personally faced challenges with anxiety and depression, I strongly advocate for mental health awareness to help combat the stigma of openly talking about the issue,” said Sullivan. “I am honored that On Our Sleeves invited me to participate in its One Million Classrooms Project because it’s such an incredible program that sheds light on the mental health of children – a demographic that is often neglected.”