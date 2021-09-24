Thousands expected to attend Soul-Filled Weekend in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Thousands of people are expected to make their way to Jackson for an event-packed weekend. This weekend marks the first “Soul-Filled Weekend” hosted by Visit Jackson.

Allan Cole, an executive producer of Dharma Professional Services LLC, said, “Some experiential activations that should make the entire weekend a memorable occasion and set the standard for double-header HBCU classic weekends.”

“Our hotels are booking up, so we know people are coming, and with it being four universities that are drivable to our city, people can just drive in for the weekend,” said Kim Lewis, the destination & development manager for Visit Jackson.

The Soul-Filled Weekend is not only about football. There are other events taking place. At 7:00 p.m. on Friday, there will be a “Let Your Soul Glow Welcome Black Party” near the Jackson Convention Complex. Following the party, there will be a singer’s room competition at Sweetie Pie’s.

“A lot of excitement. The weather is amazing. I mean that itself is enough to be excited about. You put the games on top of it with all of the other activities, I mean it’s just going to be a great weekend,” stated Lewis.

Visit Jackson officials hope to make the Soul-Filled Weekend an annual event that grows into something even bigger.

“I think we’re on the right foot. I feel like once this event’s over, we all get to look back like how can we make it even better next year,” said Lewis.

Visit Jackson estimates the event to bring millions of dollars into the city.