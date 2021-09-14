Three arrested after stolen Louisiana vehicle spotted in Pike County

PIKE COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Pike County deputies arrested three people after they were discovered in a vehicle that had been reported stolen in Louisiana.
According to investigators, deputies were notified the vehicle was heading northbound on I-55 on Saturday, September 11. The vehicle was stopped at the Loves Truck Stop on Airport Fernwood Road.
Deputies arrested the driver, Troy Self, and two passengers. Their charges are listed below:
- Troy Self – Receiving stolen property
- David Self – Receiving stolen property
- Tiffany Hawkins – Receiving stolen property and four counts of possession of a controlled substance.
Investigators said the Pike County Sheriff’s Office is working with the Shreveport Police Department in the case.