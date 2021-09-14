Three arrested after stolen Louisiana vehicle spotted in Pike County

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PIKE COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Pike County deputies arrested three people after they were discovered in a vehicle that had been reported stolen in Louisiana.

According to investigators, deputies were notified the vehicle was heading northbound on I-55 on Saturday, September 11. The vehicle was stopped at the Loves Truck Stop on Airport Fernwood Road.

Deputies arrested the driver, Troy Self, and two passengers. Their charges are listed below:

  • Troy Self – Receiving stolen property
  • David Self – Receiving stolen property
  • Tiffany Hawkins – Receiving stolen property and four counts of possession of a controlled substance.
  • Troy Self (Courtesy: Pike County Sheriff’s Office)
  • David Self (Courtesy: Pike County Sheriff’s Office)
  • Tiffany Hawkins (Courtesy: Pike County Sheriff’s Office)

Investigators said the Pike County Sheriff’s Office is working with the Shreveport Police Department in the case.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories