Three arrested after stolen Louisiana vehicle spotted in Pike County

PIKE COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Pike County deputies arrested three people after they were discovered in a vehicle that had been reported stolen in Louisiana.

According to investigators, deputies were notified the vehicle was heading northbound on I-55 on Saturday, September 11. The vehicle was stopped at the Loves Truck Stop on Airport Fernwood Road.

Deputies arrested the driver, Troy Self, and two passengers. Their charges are listed below:

Troy Self – Receiving stolen property

David Self – Receiving stolen property

Tiffany Hawkins – Receiving stolen property and four counts of possession of a controlled substance.

Troy Self (Courtesy: Pike County Sheriff’s Office)

David Self (Courtesy: Pike County Sheriff’s Office)

Tiffany Hawkins (Courtesy: Pike County Sheriff’s Office)

Investigators said the Pike County Sheriff’s Office is working with the Shreveport Police Department in the case.