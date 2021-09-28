Three arrested in connection to Brookhaven homicide, one wanted

BROOKHAVEN, Miss. (WJTV) – Three suspects have been arrested in connection to a Brookhaven homicide, and police said they are searching for a fourth suspect.

According to the Daily Leader, the body of Tarvauirs Lyons on September 10 at the intersection of Vanzie Street and Rance Drive. He had been shot in the head.

Police arrested the following three suspects:

Zayrick Taylor, 23 – Charged with murder

Chase Anthony Wallis, 28 – Charged with kidnapping and intimidating a witness

Alisia Sims, 28 – Charged with hindering prosecution and rendering assistance to a felon

Police said they are still searching for Okeria Combs, 23, in connection to the homicide. She is wanted for electronic harassment amounting to witness intimidation.