Three arrested in connection to Jackson homicide case; charges dropped against previous suspect

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police, along with U.S. Marshals, arrested a man in connection to the death of Antwan Howell.

Ashton White, 29, has been charged with murder and being a felon in possession of a firearm. Police said all charges against Jaylan Lawson in connection to the case have been dropped.

Howell was shot and killed on Winchester Street and Highland Terrace in June 2021.

Police said 35-year-old Constance Burgess and 35-year-old Janice Fletcher were both charged with hindering prosecution in the first degree after police said they provided conflicting information about the homicide.