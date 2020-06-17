Three counties to participate in Aspire Mississippi 2020

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Representatives from three counties are participating in this

year’s Aspire Mississippi program, which is designed to assist local leaders who will implement

innovative programs and projects to spur economic growth and enhance the quality of life in

their communities.

Representatives from Claiborne, Holmes and Sunflower counties, each led by their respective

local economic development organizations, are participating in this year’s program.

Aspire Mississippi helps communities develop projects that will achieve significant and sustainable outcomes. Curriculum focus areas include project mapping, community development, economic development and workforce development.

“The teams participating in this year’s Aspire Mississippi program join a number of local leaders

from around the state who have previously completed the program in order to make significant

positive changes within their communities,” said MDA Interim Director John Rounsaville.

“MDA is proud to partner with Claiborne, Holmes and Sunflower counties as they take the lead

on building stronger, more vibrant communities that will benefit their residents for many years to

come.”

The program will conclude in December with each teams’ project presentations and a graduation ceremony. For more information, visit here.

