Three counties to participate in Aspire Mississippi 2020

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Representatives from three counties are participating in this
year’s Aspire Mississippi program, which is designed to assist local leaders who will implement
innovative programs and projects to spur economic growth and enhance the quality of life in
their communities.
Representatives from Claiborne, Holmes and Sunflower counties, each led by their respective
local economic development organizations, are participating in this year’s program.
Aspire Mississippi helps communities develop projects that will achieve significant and sustainable outcomes. Curriculum focus areas include project mapping, community development, economic development and workforce development.
“The teams participating in this year’s Aspire Mississippi program join a number of local leaders
from around the state who have previously completed the program in order to make significant
positive changes within their communities,” said MDA Interim Director John Rounsaville.
“MDA is proud to partner with Claiborne, Holmes and Sunflower counties as they take the lead
on building stronger, more vibrant communities that will benefit their residents for many years to
come.”
The program will conclude in December with each teams’ project presentations and a graduation ceremony. For more information, visit here.
