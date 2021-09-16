Three JPS teachers added to MDE’s Mississippi Teacher Advisory Council

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Department of Education (MDE) announced the addition of 49 professionals from across the state to serve on the Mississippi Teacher Advisory Council (MTAC).

Joining the 2021 class are three educators from the Jackson Public School District (JPS):

Vicki Latham of Spann Elementary

Lynsey McQueen of Dawson Elementary

Kandice Taylor of Brinkley Middle

The purpose of the MTAC is to provide feedback to Dr. Carey Wright, state superintendent of education, on the initiatives of the MDE, the Mississippi State Board of Education, and the Mississippi State Legislature. Wright meets with teachers regularly. The MTAC aims to empower teachers to discuss topics critical to their success in the classroom and how MDE can assist.