Three juveniles arrested after threat to McLaurin High School

RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Rankin County deputies arrested three juveniles for allegedly making a threat to McLaurin High School via social media.
Investigators received a call about the threat on Sunday, November 1. They were able to identify the suspects and arrest them shortly afterwards.
The suspects have not been identified. Deputies said the juveniles were taken to the Rankin County Juvenile Detention Center.
