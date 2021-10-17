Three killed in shooting at Jackson nightclub

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are investigating a deadly shooting that occurred overnight Saturday a nightclub.

The shooting happened around 2:30 a.m. at Club Rain on 3243 Medgar Evers Boulevard. According to Officer Sam Brown, a 25-year-old female was found inside the club near the front entrance shot multiple times.

A 22-year-old female was found shot multiple times at the back of the club. An unknown male believed to be in his early twenties was also found at the back of the club shot multiple times next to the female.

All three victims have been pronounced dead. Investigators are still gathering information on what led to this incident. The identity of the victims are being withheld pending notification of next of kin.

