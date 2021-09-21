Three men injured in Natchez shooting while playing cards

NATCHEZ, Miss. (WJTV) – Natchez police are investigating after three men were injured during a shooting while they were playing cards.

The shooting happened at 4:30 a.m. on Saturday, September 18 on East Franklin Street. According to the Natchez Democrat, six men were sitting around a pool table playing cards when they heard gunshots outside the building.

Police Chief Joseph Daughtry said bullets grazed Percy Knight, 67, and Eli Grunnel, 68, on the head and face. Bullets hit Adolf Green, 67, in the arm. He said none of their injuries were life-threatening. Some of them did not need medical attention.

The chief also said this was the second shooting at the location in a two-week period. Investigators do not believe the victims were targeted.

If you have any information about the shooting, contact Natchez police at 601-442-3930 or can leave an anonymous tip by calling Southwest Mississippi Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-888-442-5001 or by downloading the P3 tips app.