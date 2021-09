PIKE COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Pike County deputies are working to find the three men accused of stealing a vehicle. Investigators said the vehicle was taken on August 29 from JD Transit on Adams Road.

The suspects wanted in connection to the crime are Trisdin White, John Johnston and Kenneth Case.

If anyone has information on the whereabouts of the listed suspects, contract Crime Stoppers 601-684-0033 or the Pike County Sheriff’s Office 601-783-6767.